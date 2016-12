optimusb39 Energon Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 870

Re: Robots In Disguise Decepticon Island Showdown Set Release at Toys R Us Hey uts good if you missed out on the steeljaw figure from the earlier line release and if you want a stasis pod or use it as a cr chamber for your beast wars collection. Plus it comes with a n I ce little collection of weapons that are compatible with any 5mm peg figure.