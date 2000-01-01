|
Re: Robots in Disguise Power Surge Optimus and Sideswide found in Canada!
I've actually purchased Bumblebee at WM St-Hyacinthe (Sideswipe was there too) and Optimus at TRU Sherbrooke. Bee and Sideswipe only seem to be sold at WM so far, I've seen Sideswipe at a different WM.
The new Rescue Bots pull-back cars (Bee and Sideswipe) are also out, and so is the huge RB playset I forgot the name of.
EDIT: Just played a bit with Prime, it's cool how Power Surge Bumblebee could recognize Prime's eagle companion when inserted into his chest (made the eagle sound, something not possible with his usual Minicon). Prime has a fun robot mode, but as expected, his truck mode is just horrible. lol Also, several of his tabs seem prone to breakage. Time will tell.
