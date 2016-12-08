Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page RID Mini-con Weaponizers Wave 1 Released At Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 08-12-2016, 04:09 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,524
RID Mini-con Weaponizers Wave 1 Released At Retail
Thanks to multiple board members we have reports of Transformers: Robits In Disguise Mini-con Weaponizers Wave 1 showing up at Walmarts in Ontario.

Wave 1 include Tricera-shot, Lord Doomitron, Slipstream, and Bashbreaker.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Minicons.jpg Views: 277 Size: 95.6 KB ID: 34347  
__________________
down_shift is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-13-2016, 01:35 AM   #2
pandaprime
aficionado!
pandaprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,703
Re: RID Mini-con Weaponizers Wave 1 Released At Retail
I saw these at a Walmart in Vancouver too
__________________
More than eats the pie!

Feedback thread:Cybertron.ca
 Items for sale thread: Selling TFs
pandaprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.