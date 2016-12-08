down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,524

Have you seen these yet? Let us know in the Thanks to Cybertron.ca memberfor letting us know that the Transformers Robots In Disguise have hit Canadian retail. They were found at a Walmart in Ontario.Have you seen these yet? Let us know in the Canadian Sightings Thread Attached Thumbnails

