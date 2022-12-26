Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Transformation Video from Nickmas NFL 2022


In addition to seeing Optimus Primal during Nickelodeon’s Nickmas NFL broadcast, Optimus Prime also made an appearance, showing off his Rise of the Beasts transformation. Read on to check the quick vid courtesy of ROTBTrailer on Twitter. NEW LOOK AT OPTIMUS PRIME FOR ROTB!!!! HE LOOKS ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! Sorry no audio on this one I have family over. pic.twitter.com/CRAQADi5Hf — Is Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer 2 out? (@ROTBTrailer) December 26, 2022

The post Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Transformation Video from Nickmas NFL 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



