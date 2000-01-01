Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Ghost's Downsizing Sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:23 PM   #1
ghostinthehouse
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 66
Ghost's Downsizing Sale
Clearing up some space.

Willing to ship, just need your postal code and I'll try to get a quote. Prices are in CDN and based off of eBay recent sold. Prices aren't set in stone.

Not looking to trade. All figures have been opened unless noted but are 100% complete with instructions and box. Never displayed.

Thanks for looking!



Generations Metroplex - $500 - missing inner insert. Box has some shelf wear. Stickers are not applied.

Takara encore 09 Omega Supreme - $300 - Box has some shelf wear. Stickers are not applied

Takara encore 07 Sky Lynk - $150 - Box has some shelf wear. Stickers are not applied

Masterpiece Acid Storm TRU exclusive - $150 - MISB - Small nick on the front of the box
ghostinthehouse is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Hasbro ULTRA Megatron T-Rex SEALED RARE US Box
Transformers
Transformers Siege WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack Skywarp
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-18 STREAK (BLUESTREAK) *KFC hands & Collector's coin
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-17 PROWL *KFC hands, Collector's coin,
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-19 SMOKESCREEN *KFC hands & Collectors coin. Mint!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-27 IRONHIDE *KFC hands & Reprolabels included. Mint!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-30 RATCHET *KFC hands & Reprolabels included. Mint!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.