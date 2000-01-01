|
Ghost's Downsizing Sale
Clearing up some space.
Willing to ship, just need your postal code and I'll try to get a quote. Prices are in CDN and based off of eBay recent sold. Prices aren't set in stone.
Not looking to trade. All figures have been opened unless noted but are 100% complete with instructions and box. Never displayed.
Thanks for looking!
Generations Metroplex - $500 - missing inner insert. Box has some shelf wear. Stickers are not applied.
Takara encore 09 Omega Supreme - $300 - Box has some shelf wear. Stickers are not applied
Takara encore 07 Sky Lynk - $150 - Box has some shelf wear. Stickers are not applied
Masterpiece Acid Storm TRU exclusive - $150 - MISB - Small nick on the front of the box