IDW Drift Mini-Series Japanese Edition Cover
We had recently reported that Amazon Japan*had uploaded a new listing
for a Japanese release of IDW Drift mini-series this year. Now, via Village Books Twitter
, we have our first look at the cover of this release. This cover comes courtesy of artist*Nagi Miyako
*who has drawn several packaging art for Takara Tomy Legends line, E-Hobby Cloud illustrations, and the cover of the Japanese release of IDW The Transformers: Chaos comics. The IDW Drift 4-issue mini-series was originally published in 2010 telling the dark and mysterious origin of new Autobot Drift. The Japanese release
