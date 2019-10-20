Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Drift Mini-Series Japanese Edition Cover
We had recently reported that Amazon Japan*had uploaded a new listing for a Japanese release of IDW Drift mini-series this year. Now, via Village Books Twitter, we have our first look at the cover of this release. This cover comes courtesy of artist*Nagi Miyako*who has drawn several packaging art for Takara Tomy Legends line, E-Hobby Cloud illustrations, and the cover of the Japanese release of IDW The Transformers: Chaos comics. The IDW Drift 4-issue mini-series was originally published in 2010 telling the dark and mysterious origin of new Autobot Drift. The Japanese release will collect the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Drift Mini-Series Japanese Edition Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



