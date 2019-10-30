Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,700

Transformers Generations Book 2020 Announced For December 10th



Japanese publisher Hero X have just announced a new 2020 edition of their popular*Transformers Generations Book. Hero X confirmed*



The post







More... Japanese publisher Hero X have just announced a new 2020 edition of their popular*Transformers Generations Book. Hero X confirmed* via Twitter *that the Generations Book 2020 is coming out on December 10th both in physical stores and online retailers. We still have no concrete information on the content or the cover art but, as usual with previous Generations Books, we should expect a lot of great pictures, concept art, interviews and more. What are you expecting to see on this new book? Share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Generations Book 2020 Announced For December 10th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.