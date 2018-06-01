Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,477

Machinima Power Of The Primes Meet The Cast Video: Jaime King As Solus Prime





Machinima have uploaded a "Meet The Cast Video" via their Instagram, featuring actress Jaime King as the voice of Solus Prime. The model and actress shares some comments on her role as the only female Prime Transformer in the Power Of The Primes series, and how Megatronus' plan will affect her in the story. If you are following the series, her comments may be spoilers for the upcoming episodes. You can check out the mirrored video below, and then chime in your impressions on the 2005 Boards.





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.