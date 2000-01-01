Hi gang,
I will be at TFCON 2018 all day on SUNDAY. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me for meet-ups that day).
Prices are in CAD. I am mostly at "ball-park" with the prices so feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.
Shoot me a PM if you would like any more information or are interested!
Thanks for the time,
Chris
TRADE:
MIB / MISB Metroplex
Takara authentic Buster Prime MIB
Studio Series Megatron
Studio Series Lockdown
Power of Primes final three Terrorcons
------------------
NEW / BOXED / SEALED
Targetmaster HOT RODIMUS MISB (sealed, $100)
Have a few Titans Returns TRYPTICON figures, MISB - they're each sealed and stamped with # 71461 on the back - one of the TFW2005 versions that have no reported issues (can't guarantee this but ... a good sign, lol!)
Titans Returns TRYPTICON MISB (sealed, stamped # 71461 $120)
Titans Returns TRYPTICON MISB (sealed, stamped # 71461 $120)
Titans Returns TRYPTICON MISB (sealed, stamped # 71461 $120)
Studio Series THUNDERCRACKER MISB (sealed, TRU exclusive, $50)
Studio Series THUNDERCRACKER MISB (sealed, TRU exclusive, $50)
Movie the Best MB-13 BONECRUSHER MISB (sealed, $45)
Movie the Best MB-15 LOCKDOWN MIB (opened, transformed once, replace in box $40)
Movie the Best MB-03 MEGATRON MIB (opened, transformed once, replaced in box - box not shown in photos $85)
Hasbro The Last Knight DRIFT MISB (sealed, $20)
Hasbro The Last Knight DRIFT MISB (sealed, $20)
Hasbro The Last Knight BERSERKER MISB (sealed, $20)
Hasbro The Last Knight INFERNOCUS MISB (sealed, TRU exclusive, $40)
Hasbro The Last Knight STRAFE MISB (sealed, $30)
Hasbro The Last Knight BUMBLEBEE MISB (sealed $40)
Titans Returns MISFIRE MOSC (sealed, $50)
Titans Returns SLUGSLINGER MOSC (sealed, $25)
Titans Returns TRIGGERHAPPY MOSC (sealed, $20)
All three for $85
Titans Returns GROTUSUE MISB (sealed, $50)
RID WINDBLADE “mini-con Weaponiziers” packaging MOSC (sealed, $30)
Transformers Prime HARDSHELL MOSC (sealed, tear where price sticker was, sealed $20)
Loose:
COMBINER WARS AND MISC:
Combiner Wars G2 Motormaster (cut out instructions) $25
Combiner Wars G2 Blackjack $15
G2
G2 Sideswipe (complete, bio card, manual) $40
G2 Hubcap (chrome not bad) $7
G2 Beachcomber (chrome not bad) $7
G2 Grimlock (Dark Blue, complete, tech spec, tiny chrome wear) $30
MOVIE 1
Leader MEGATRON - regular release with bio, manual, complete - electronics work $45
2007 Movie BLACKOUT voyager complete with Scorponok $30
ROTF:
Voyager The Fallen ROTF – Bio box, manual, complete $30
Deluxe Chromia, Arcee, Elita One .. complete, all with manuals $50
Jolt – Complete $20
DOTM:
Movie Trilogy Prime – MISB $50
Autobot Ark - MISB (with mini Megs) $30
Laserbeak – complete with card / manual $15
CHUG
Combiner Wars MIRAGE (complete, $20)
Universe Sideswipe (complete with card, manual) $30
RTS Solar Storm Grapple (complete with manual) $25
Robots in Disguise (2001)
Galvatron (complete, bio and manual) $50
Predacons (x3, complete with broken box and manuals) $40
SpyChangers (x6, complete minus Hot Shot gun, tec specs) $30
Build Team (x4, complete with manuals and tech specs) $40
Tow-line, Ski-z, SkyFire, Wind Sheer (complete with tec specs, manuals) $40
Brothers (x6, complete – Prowl one missile broken, cards and manuals) $60
------
My Feedback Thread on TFW2005:
