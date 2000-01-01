Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:23 PM
spida1a
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Erie, PA
Posts: 31
TFCON 2018 SUNDAY sales thread! (MP, MISB, Movie, more)
Hi gang,

I will be at TFCON 2018 all day on SUNDAY. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me for meet-ups that day).

Prices are in CAD. I am mostly at "ball-park" with the prices so feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.

Shoot me a PM if you would like any more information or are interested!

Thanks for the time,
Chris

TRADE:

MIB / MISB Metroplex
Takara authentic Buster Prime MIB
Studio Series Megatron
Studio Series Lockdown
Power of Primes final three Terrorcons


------------------





NEW / BOXED / SEALED


Targetmaster HOT RODIMUS MISB (sealed, $100)


Have a few Titans Returns TRYPTICON figures, MISB - they're each sealed and stamped with # 71461 on the back - one of the TFW2005 versions that have no reported issues (can't guarantee this but ... a good sign, lol!)

Titans Returns TRYPTICON MISB (sealed, stamped # 71461 $120)
Titans Returns TRYPTICON MISB (sealed, stamped # 71461 $120)
Titans Returns TRYPTICON MISB (sealed, stamped # 71461 $120)


Studio Series THUNDERCRACKER MISB (sealed, TRU exclusive, $50)
Studio Series THUNDERCRACKER MISB (sealed, TRU exclusive, $50)


Movie the Best MB-13 BONECRUSHER MISB (sealed, $45)
Movie the Best MB-15 LOCKDOWN MIB (opened, transformed once, replace in box $40)
Movie the Best MB-03 MEGATRON MIB (opened, transformed once, replaced in box - box not shown in photos $85)


Hasbro The Last Knight DRIFT MISB (sealed, $20)
Hasbro The Last Knight DRIFT MISB (sealed, $20)


Hasbro The Last Knight BERSERKER MISB (sealed, $20)


Hasbro The Last Knight INFERNOCUS MISB (sealed, TRU exclusive, $40)


Hasbro The Last Knight STRAFE MISB (sealed, $30)
Hasbro The Last Knight BUMBLEBEE MISB (sealed $40)


Titans Returns MISFIRE MOSC (sealed, $50)
Titans Returns SLUGSLINGER MOSC (sealed, $25)
Titans Returns TRIGGERHAPPY MOSC (sealed, $20)
All three for $85


Titans Returns GROTUSUE MISB (sealed, $50)


RID WINDBLADE “mini-con Weaponiziers” packaging MOSC (sealed, $30)


Transformers Prime HARDSHELL MOSC (sealed, tear where price sticker was, sealed $20)




Loose:


COMBINER WARS AND MISC:

Combiner Wars G2 Motormaster (cut out instructions) $25
Combiner Wars G2 Blackjack $15




G2

G2 Sideswipe (complete, bio card, manual) $40
G2 Hubcap (chrome not bad) $7
G2 Beachcomber (chrome not bad) $7
G2 Grimlock (Dark Blue, complete, tech spec, tiny chrome wear) $30




MOVIE 1


Leader MEGATRON - regular release with bio, manual, complete - electronics work $45

2007 Movie BLACKOUT voyager complete with Scorponok $30




ROTF:

Voyager The Fallen ROTF – Bio box, manual, complete $30
Deluxe Chromia, Arcee, Elita One .. complete, all with manuals $50
Jolt – Complete $20


DOTM:

Movie Trilogy Prime – MISB $50

Autobot Ark - MISB (with mini Megs) $30

Laserbeak – complete with card / manual $15




CHUG


Combiner Wars MIRAGE (complete, $20)
Universe Sideswipe (complete with card, manual) $30
RTS Solar Storm Grapple (complete with manual) $25




Robots in Disguise (2001)

Galvatron (complete, bio and manual) $50

Predacons (x3, complete with broken box and manuals) $40
SpyChangers (x6, complete minus Hot Shot gun, tec specs) $30
Build Team (x4, complete with manuals and tech specs) $40
Tow-line, Ski-z, SkyFire, Wind Sheer (complete with tec specs, manuals) $40
Brothers (x6, complete – Prowl one missile broken, cards and manuals) $60



------


My Feedback Thread on TFW2005:

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...5-spida1a.html
Re: TFCON 2018 SUNDAY sales thread! (MP, MISB, Movie, more)
Some pics!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1469.jpg Views: 4 Size: 99.5 KB ID: 40099   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1470.jpg Views: 5 Size: 102.0 KB ID: 40100   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1472.jpg Views: 3 Size: 102.2 KB ID: 40101   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1473.jpg Views: 3 Size: 99.7 KB ID: 40102   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1474.jpg Views: 2 Size: 103.0 KB ID: 40103  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1476.jpg Views: 2 Size: 103.9 KB ID: 40104   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1477.jpg Views: 1 Size: 103.0 KB ID: 40105   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1478.jpg Views: 1 Size: 101.2 KB ID: 40106   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1479.jpg Views: 1 Size: 102.1 KB ID: 40107  
