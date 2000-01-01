Today, 10:23 PM #1 spida1a Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Erie, PA Posts: 31 TFCON 2018 SUNDAY sales thread! (MP, MISB, Movie, more)



I will be at TFCON 2018 all day on SUNDAY. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me for meet-ups that day).



Prices are in CAD. I am mostly at "ball-park" with the prices so feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.



Shoot me a PM if you would like any more information or are interested!



Thanks for the time,

Chris



TRADE:



MIB / MISB Metroplex

Takara authentic Buster Prime MIB

Studio Series Megatron

Studio Series Lockdown

Power of Primes final three Terrorcons





------------------











NEW / BOXED / SEALED





Targetmaster HOT RODIMUS MISB (sealed, $100)





Have a few Titans Returns TRYPTICON figures, MISB - they're each sealed and stamped with # 71461 on the back - one of the TFW2005 versions that have no reported issues (can't guarantee this but ... a good sign, lol!)



Titans Returns TRYPTICON MISB (sealed, stamped # 71461 $120)

Titans Returns TRYPTICON MISB (sealed, stamped # 71461 $120)

Titans Returns TRYPTICON MISB (sealed, stamped # 71461 $120)





Studio Series THUNDERCRACKER MISB (sealed, TRU exclusive, $50)

Studio Series THUNDERCRACKER MISB (sealed, TRU exclusive, $50)





Movie the Best MB-13 BONECRUSHER MISB (sealed, $45)

Movie the Best MB-15 LOCKDOWN MIB (opened, transformed once, replace in box $40)

Movie the Best MB-03 MEGATRON MIB (opened, transformed once, replaced in box - box not shown in photos $85)





Hasbro The Last Knight DRIFT MISB (sealed, $20)

Hasbro The Last Knight DRIFT MISB (sealed, $20)





Hasbro The Last Knight BERSERKER MISB (sealed, $20)





Hasbro The Last Knight INFERNOCUS MISB (sealed, TRU exclusive, $40)





Hasbro The Last Knight STRAFE MISB (sealed, $30)

Hasbro The Last Knight BUMBLEBEE MISB (sealed $40)





Titans Returns MISFIRE MOSC (sealed, $50)

Titans Returns SLUGSLINGER MOSC (sealed, $25)

Titans Returns TRIGGERHAPPY MOSC (sealed, $20)

All three for $85





Titans Returns GROTUSUE MISB (sealed, $50)





RID WINDBLADE “mini-con Weaponiziers” packaging MOSC (sealed, $30)





Transformers Prime HARDSHELL MOSC (sealed, tear where price sticker was, sealed $20)









Loose:





COMBINER WARS AND MISC:



Combiner Wars G2 Motormaster (cut out instructions) $25

Combiner Wars G2 Blackjack $15









G2



G2 Sideswipe (complete, bio card, manual) $40

G2 Hubcap (chrome not bad) $7

G2 Beachcomber (chrome not bad) $7

G2 Grimlock (Dark Blue, complete, tech spec, tiny chrome wear) $30









MOVIE 1





Leader MEGATRON - regular release with bio, manual, complete - electronics work $45



2007 Movie BLACKOUT voyager complete with Scorponok $30









ROTF:



Voyager The Fallen ROTF – Bio box, manual, complete $30

Deluxe Chromia, Arcee, Elita One .. complete, all with manuals $50

Jolt – Complete $20





DOTM:



Movie Trilogy Prime – MISB $50



Autobot Ark - MISB (with mini Megs) $30



Laserbeak – complete with card / manual $15









CHUG





Combiner Wars MIRAGE (complete, $20)

Universe Sideswipe (complete with card, manual) $30

RTS Solar Storm Grapple (complete with manual) $25









Robots in Disguise (2001)



Galvatron (complete, bio and manual) $50



Predacons (x3, complete with broken box and manuals) $40

SpyChangers (x6, complete minus Hot Shot gun, tec specs) $30

Build Team (x4, complete with manuals and tech specs) $40

Tow-line, Ski-z, SkyFire, Wind Sheer (complete with tec specs, manuals) $40

Brothers (x6, complete – Prowl one missile broken, cards and manuals) $60







------





My Feedback Thread on TFW2005:



http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...5-spida1a.html



