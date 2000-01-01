Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Kingdom ARK - GVRD
Today, 03:18 PM
Soundwaves
Armada
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 600
Kingdom ARK - GVRD
EB Games up for sale.
I just got one for cheaper on Amazon so will return this one if noone wants it here.
Paid just under 280.
for sale for same w. receipt if you need it.
Will return on weekend if no one else wants it.
