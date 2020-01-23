Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,596
Transformers ?84: Secrets and Lies, Trade Paperback Available For Amazon Pre-Order


Add all four issues of the Transformers '84: Secret and Lies miniseries and the Transformers '84 #0 one-shot to your comics collection with the trade paperback version, now available for Amazon pre-order targeting a February 16, 2021 release date. As the Cybertronian Civil War rages between Optimus Prime's Autobots and Megatron's Decepticons, Shockwave has encountered a new obstacle to the Decepticons' victory and subjugation of the planet: Megatron himself! As Optimus and his recruits take off to stop an even deadlier threat–an asteroid belt powerful

The post Transformers '84: Secrets and Lies, Trade Paperback Available For Amazon Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



