Add all four issues of the Transformers ’84: Secret and Lies miniseries
and the Transformers ’84 #0
one-shot to your comics collection with the trade paperback version, now available for Amazon
pre-order targeting a February 16, 2021 release date. Revisit the details
below, then sound off on the 2005 boards! As the Cybertronian Civil War rages between Optimus Prime’s Autobots and Megatron’s Decepticons, Shockwave has encountered a new obstacle to the Decepticons’ victory and subjugation of the planet: Megatron himself! As Optimus and his recruits take off to stop an even deadlier threat–an asteroid belt powerful » Continue Reading.
.
