Legacy Evolution Skyquake Review (DO NOT CUt HIM!)

https://youtu.be/vJAxEDUlFbo If you have Legacy Evolution Skyqyake and have struggled to get his transformation just right because of the landing gear, DON'T CUT IT! It's all about order of operations and despite this guy giving up a lot of Leader mass, man-oh-man, were all the stops pulled out in every single other fashion. The dude is fantastic!