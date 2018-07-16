|
Bumblebee: The Movie T-Shirts Available On Amazon
Following our report on the new Prime Wars Trilogy T-Shirts
, now we can show you some cool T-shirts from the upcoming Bumblebee: The movie*that are available in Amazon. If you search “Bumblebee” in the Clothing-Men category, you will find several T-shirts of the new Bumblebee Movie. Available in five different colors and several designs like Bumblebee’s portrait
, portrait with logo
, alt mode
or Bumblebee: The movie logo
. You can order your favorite one for $20. You can check out some images attached to this news post and then let us know your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN