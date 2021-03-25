|
Transformers Masterpiece Skids New Image & New Orange/Red Redeco Revealed
Via Twitter user @UNOYUKI07153
we have an image (possibly from an upcoming Figure King Magazine) showing a new image of the color prototype of the upcoming Masterpiece Skids in all his glory. There’s more than meet the eye here on this pic since we cal also see a new orange/red redeco of Skids featuring a new head. This new redeco seem to be inspired by Screech, an orange/red redeco of G1 Skids mold which was an exclusive mail-away of the*Transformers Generations 2009 Vol. 3 (together with a green G1 Skids). Additional information on this new Masterpiece figure is yet » Continue Reading.
