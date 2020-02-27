Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,306

Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Escape Capsule



The Transformers Trading Card Game team



The post







More... The Transformers Trading Card Game team adds to the Wave 5 reveals: Don’t lose your head when your opponent KO’s your Titan Master! You can get ahead of the game by equipping Escape Capsule. Your Titan’s Master’s head will bring all of the upgrades attached to the body along with it. Head on over to your favorite store when Titan Masters Attack releases on April 17th. I’ll show myself out. View the attached artwork for more details, then share your deck plans on the 2005 boards!The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Escape Capsule appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.