Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look At Earthrise Sky Lynx And Scorponok
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,135
Possible First Look At Earthrise Sky Lynx And Scorponok


Via*Planet Iacon – Singapore Transformers Fans Unite!! (S.T.F.U!!)*we can share for you a possible first look at the upcoming Earthrise Sky Lynx and Scorponok. As usual, take this image with a grain of salt until we get a proper official confirmation. We have our first look at Commander class Sky Lynx which seems a great improvement over the Combiner Wars Voyager mold, including a third shuttle base mode. Titan class Scorponok seems to be a great cartoon accurate new mold. Not much left to say, so click on the bar to see the mirrored image &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Earthrise Sky Lynx And Scorponok appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 METROPLEX Autobot Battle Station (complete)
Transformers
Transformers Warbotron, Toyworld Dinobots, Unique toys and 3rd party figures lot
Transformers
Transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers RID Beast Wars Megatron Cryotek Blue MISB SEALED RARE BOXED Dragon
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 3.0 2015 Timelines Krok & Gatoraider COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 2014 Timelines Treadshot & Catgut COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 TM2 Blackarachnia complete

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:54 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.