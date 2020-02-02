|
Possible First Look At Earthrise Sky Lynx And Scorponok
*we can share for you a possible first look at the upcoming Earthrise Sky Lynx and Scorponok. As usual, take this image with a grain of salt until we get a proper official confirmation. We have our first look at Commander class Sky Lynx which seems a great improvement over the Combiner Wars Voyager mold, including a third shuttle base mode. Titan class Scorponok seems to be a great cartoon accurate new mold. Not much left to say, so click on the bar to see the mirrored image » Continue Reading.
