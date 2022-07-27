Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,678
Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus In-Hand Images


Via*TFND – Transformers Never Die Facebook we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus.* The next installment in the Shattered Glass collections is a retool and redeco of the Kingdom Leader Class Ultra Magnus mold now with an evil alternate head, an Energon sword, Energon axe, and Matrix of Leadership. We have a closer look at the blue core body and the interchangeable heads and some dynamic poses. To top it all, we also have group shot with the rest of the Shattered Glass toys. This figure is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________
Old Today, 02:28 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,447
Re: Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus In-Hand Images
LOL holy sh*t what is up with that box!?!?

He's just a lil baby in there, with all that f*ckin space
Could put my whole hand in there and carry it that way

Also I can't wait for this f*ckin guy, looks awesome and Funpub skeleton face
