Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus In-Hand Images
Via*TFND – Transformers Never Die Facebook we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus.* The next installment in the Shattered Glass collections is a retool and redeco of the Kingdom Leader Class Ultra Magnus mold now with an evil alternate head, an Energon sword, Energon axe, and Matrix of Leadership. We have a closer look at the blue core body and the interchangeable heads and some dynamic poses. To top it all, we also have group shot with the rest of the Shattered Glass toys. This figure is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in the » Continue Reading.