Once again, thanks to*TFND ? Transformers Never Die Facebook
*we have our first in-hand gallery of another Shattered Glass figure: Blaster. We have a nice set of images of this cool evil redeco of the Kingdom Blaster mold. The new deco really shines in both modes. We also have some close-up shots of his partner Rewind, now in a shiny clear red plastic. This figure is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in the US and it?s scheduled for release in November 1st, 2022. See the images attached to this news post and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Shattered Glass Blaster In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...