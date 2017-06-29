|
Transformers The Last Knight Nitro Zeus In-Hand Images
Thanks again to blacklai via daimchoc we have an in hand look at the toy for Transformers The Last Knight Nitro Zeus. Both robot and vehicle modes are shown.* Check the pics after the break!* Nitro Zeus is a voyager class figure and is due out in late August.
