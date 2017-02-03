It’s been 10 years since Michael Bay and Paramount brought a 1984 cartoon that*began a fandom that dominated the entire world and brought*it to the big screen.*It sparked a whole new generation of fans, fans like myself and millions of others. With its huge box office success – the Transformers movies became an unstoppable summer blockbuster and nothing has changed that. As we get closer to the release of Transformers: The Last Knight, director Michael Bay took his time to write a letter talking about the writers room that was started in early 2015. He also mentions on how he » Continue Reading.
The post A Letter from Michael Bay
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...