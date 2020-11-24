|
Transformers Geeki Tikis (Tiki Mugs) From Beeline Creative Teaser Image
Beeline Creative, via their Instagram account
, have revealed our first teaser image of a new officially licensed Transformers Geeki Tikis (Tiki Mugs). The image show an original Tiki Mug sculpted in G1 Optimus Prime style. A very original merchandise for sure. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. This is another Transformers Tiki Mug in the market following the G1 Grimlock Tiki Mug by Mondo
revealed some time ago. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of both upcoming Transformers Tiki Mugs on this » Continue Reading.
