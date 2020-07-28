|
Transformers VR Game by RobocomVR has officially launched
First announced
back in July this year, the new*Transformers VR Game by RobocomVR has been officially launched. According to an article in Esquire Middle East
, this new*Transformers VR game is debuting at Al Badayer Fort, and it will be open at Dubai Malls VR Park over the coming weeks. The game will put the player in control of either Optimus Prime or Bumblebee (using a VR robotic shell/chair) as they wage war against the Decepticons. The game will include a single player and multiplayer mode to compete with friends. It’s good to notice that all the character use » Continue Reading.
