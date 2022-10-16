Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Robosen Optimus Prime Featured on Adam Savage?s Tested
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,073
Transformers Robosen Optimus Prime Featured on Adam Savage?s Tested


A fun little video for you all to enjoy today – Adam Savage of Tested (and formerly of MythBusters) has gotten his hands on the recently released auto-converting Optimus Prime figure by Robosen! While the figure has been released for some time, it’s still a massive feat of engineering and Adam is no stranger to those. He and his colleague, Norm provide a fun, insightful, and unique review and perspective on the most expensive, transforming figure yet and even take the robotics to their limits by showcasing some custom programs. Check out the video after the jump and share your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Robosen Optimus Prime Featured on Adam Savage’s Tested appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.