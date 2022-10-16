Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,073

Transformers Robosen Optimus Prime Featured on Adam Savage?s Tested



A fun little video for you all to enjoy today – Adam Savage of Tested (and formerly of MythBusters) has gotten his hands on the recently released auto-converting Optimus Prime figure by Robosen! While the figure has been released for some time, it’s still a massive feat of engineering and Adam is no stranger to those. He and his colleague, Norm provide a fun, insightful, and unique review and perspective on the most expensive, transforming figure yet and even take the robotics to their limits by showcasing some custom programs. Check out the video after the jump and share your



A fun little video for you all to enjoy today – Adam Savage of Tested (and formerly of MythBusters) has gotten his hands on the recently released auto-converting Optimus Prime figure by Robosen! While the figure has been released for some time, it's still a massive feat of engineering and Adam is no stranger to those. He and his colleague, Norm provide a fun, insightful, and unique review and perspective on the most expensive, transforming figure yet and even take the robotics to their limits by showcasing some custom programs. Check out the video after the jump and share your

