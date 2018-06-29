Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Unicron Paperback listed on Amazon


Amazon has posted a new listing for a collection of IDW Publishing’s six-issue Unicron miniseries, scheduled for release on March 12, 2019. You can pre-order it here for $19.99, and check out the description for this grand finale to the IDW universe below. You can also get a closer look at the paperback’s cover after the jump. Transformers: Unicron Paperback  March 12, 2019 by John Barber (Author), Alex Milne (Illustrator) The end is nigh! Unicron, a planet-sized being that devours other worlds, has set its sights on Cybertron and all of its colonies–including Earth! Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Unicron Paperback listed on Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



