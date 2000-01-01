Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Botbots Wave 5 Single Packs Released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:39 AM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,989
Botbots Wave 5 Single Packs Released in Canada
At a ToysRUs in Manitoba Wave 5 of the blind boxed Botbots were sighted this week. Botbots like Bratworst, Yard Guard and Jet Setter plus many others are available in this wave.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: D693AC39-0A36-4EB9-B205-DADBBE44B80B.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.8 KB ID: 46581  
__________________


Visit the official TFcon Toronto 2020 Website for all the details!
Robimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:41 AM   #2
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,989
Re: Botbots Wave 5 Single Packs Released in Canada
image host website
__________________


Visit the official TFcon Toronto 2020 Website for all the details!
Robimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
blind box, botbot, bratworst, heats, hibotchi

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers TV SHOW CHARACTERS 100% COMPLETE BIG LOT 1995-1996!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Transmetals OPTIMAL OPTIMUS COMPLETE 1998 Hasbro
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 THUNDER CLASH TURBOMASTER FIGURE AFA 75 Sealed RARE
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Takara Transformers Arms Micron AM-12 War Breakdown with Zamu
Transformers
MFT six shot and IronFactory IF EX-18 Scorponok transformers
Transformers
Authentic Transformers Masterpiece Tracks MP-25 OPEN Complete W/ Coin
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.