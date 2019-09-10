|
The Chosen Prime Newsletter for September 10, 2019
TFW2005 friend and sponsor The Chosen Prime brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! Greetings from The Chosen Prime! We have new arrivals and pre-orders available this week including those presented below. Let us know if there’s a particular figure you’re looking for that isn’t listed here or on the website. Happy shopping! LATEST PRE-ORDERS *** Transform Element TE-01E PURPLE OP LEADER
Estimated » Continue Reading.
The post The Chosen Prime Newsletter for September 10, 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.