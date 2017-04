Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,341

Transformers The Last Knight Trailer (2017) HD Screen Caps!



The newest Transformers The Last Knight trailer dropped earlier this morning, and we’re back with HD screen captures detailing out every single second! This trailer showed more than I (and many of us) were expecting and there are some great new shots to explore, including tons of Megatron! Read on to check out over 100 HD 2560 x 1440 images after the break!



The post







