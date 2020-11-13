|
Hasbro Livestream 11/13/20 ? TF x Ghostbusters, Studio Series and More!
Hasbro held their latest livestream today for multiple brands, and Transformers had a significant showing.** Included in the presentation were: Studio Series – Pre-orders at 1:00 PM EST Bumblebee Movie – Voyager Starscream (pre-orders already available) Bumblebee Movie – Deluxe B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) Transformers: Dark of the Moon – Deluxe Dino Transformers x Ghostbusters – Target Exclusive, pre-orders at 1:00 PM ET, $49.99 Ectotron – Ghostbusters Afterlife Version (new head sculpt, and Slimer and Masher ghost figures) Read on to check out caps from the event, and stay tuned for additional details and images.* We’ll be updating this post over » Continue Reading.
