Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,903

Fans Hobby Thunderclash Gray Prototype Images



It has been a while since Fans Hobby shared an update on this project, but via their



The post







More... It has been a while since Fans Hobby shared an update on this project, but via their Facebook account *we have some great images of the Fans Hobby Thunderclash Gray Prototype. This a very promising extensive remold of Fans Hobby MB-06 Powerbaser (Powermaster Optimus Prime) which seems slightly inspired by IDW Thunderclash. We are yet to see how the inner robot or the alt mode would be, but we are sure the images shown will catch your attention. Check all the images by yourself after the jump, and then join to the discussion on the 2005 Boards!The post Fans Hobby Thunderclash Gray Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca