Official Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Video
Habro have uploaded, via their YouTube account
, a new*Official Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Video. The video features the kids who participate in the commercial doing a fast unboxing of the new Cyberverse Ultimate Class Optimus Prime and Ultra Class Bumblebee showing off their gimmicks and playability. Watch the video below as well as some screencaps after the jump. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
