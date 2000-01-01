Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:44 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,599
Armada Megatron (Galvatron)/Tidal Wave Combined Mode Review
Talk about firepower! That's all name of the game for Transformers Armada Megatron (or Galvatron even) when combined with the behemoth Tidal Wave!

https://youtu.be/F71bOk6EAxY
