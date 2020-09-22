|
Transformers Kingdom Walmart Listings ? New Deluxe Class Price
Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can report some new Transformers Kingdom Walmart listings. We have listings for Core Rattrap, Deluxe Cheetor, Voyager Optimus Primal and Leader T-Rex Megatron with prices for each class. Core: $9.99 Deluxe: $22.99 Voyager: $29.99 Leaders: $49.99 We can notice that Deluxe class toys have increased compared to the*$19.99 price tag of recent lines. This seems to be in line*price increases for other Hasbro brands. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Transformers Kingdom Walmart Listings – New Deluxe Class Price
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca