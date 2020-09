Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Web Comic/Manga English Translation

The story follows directly after the end of God Neptune's online manga. Primus had summoned new warriors, and they were the Dinobots nonetheless! They told Optimus that they come from the year 2050, a future of peace and cooperation between Transformers and humanity. But nothing is perfect, Battlemasters are not happy to be used as tools and there's also controversy in the use of the dangerous Angolmois energy (Unicron's