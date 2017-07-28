|
IDW First Strike #1 Itunes Preview
Via Itunes
*we get a 3-page preview for the upcoming next IDW crossover: First Strike #1. Two of these pages come before the 4-page preview of the same issue that was available via the*free digital download
of First Strike #0. We get a six-pages preview of First Strike #1 in total. FIRST STRIKE #1 A Hasbro comic book event! A new era of peace is dawning as Earth formally joins the Cybertronian Council of Worlds. That is
until Baron Ironblood joins Destro, Storm Shadow and other nefarious villains in a terrorist attack on Iacon! As chaos takes hold on » Continue Reading.
The post IDW First Strike #1 Itunes Preview
.
More...
