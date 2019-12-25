Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,979

Transformers Animated: Trial And Error Graphic Novel Available For Download



Transformers Animated never got a proper ending, but TFNation joined with Transformers historian*Chris McFeely*and AllSpark Almanac author Jim Sorenson to bring a 60-page fan-fiction of the highest order: The*Transformers Animated: Trial And Error Graphic Novel. It also featured*incredible art by Ed Pirrie, Herzs Palter and*Gavin Spence with luscious lettering by Andrew Turnbull with an amazing cover and character design by Josh Perez. This great fan effort was available only as a limited print run for lucky TFNation 2017 attendees. With just a few hours left for Christmas to end, TFNation is giving all Transformers Animated fans a great final Christmas



The post







More... Transformers Animated never got a proper ending, but TFNation joined with Transformers historian*Chris McFeely*and AllSpark Almanac author Jim Sorenson to bring a 60-page fan-fiction of the highest order: The*Transformers Animated: Trial And Error Graphic Novel. It also featured*incredible art by Ed Pirrie, Herzs Palter and*Gavin Spence with luscious lettering by Andrew Turnbull with an amazing cover and character design by Josh Perez. This great fan effort was available only as a limited print run for lucky TFNation 2017 attendees. With just a few hours left for Christmas to end, TFNation is giving all Transformers Animated fans a great final Christmas » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Animated: Trial And Error Graphic Novel Available For Download appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.