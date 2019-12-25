Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Animated: Trial And Error Graphic Novel Available For Download
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,979
Transformers Animated: Trial And Error Graphic Novel Available For Download


Transformers Animated never got a proper ending, but TFNation joined with Transformers historian*Chris McFeely*and AllSpark Almanac author Jim Sorenson to bring a 60-page fan-fiction of the highest order: The*Transformers Animated: Trial And Error Graphic Novel. It also featured*incredible art by Ed Pirrie, Herzs Palter and*Gavin Spence with luscious lettering by Andrew Turnbull with an amazing cover and character design by Josh Perez. This great fan effort was available only as a limited print run for lucky TFNation 2017 attendees. With just a few hours left for Christmas to end, TFNation is giving all Transformers Animated fans a great final Christmas &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Animated: Trial And Error Graphic Novel Available For Download appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime G1 Transformers Gray Bloated Metal Diaclone Variant Takara 1984
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9.5 1984
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars II D-26 Thrustor complete MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.