Toy Fair New York 2021: Postponed, Toy of The Year Awards and Hall of Fame Induction
Toy Fair New York, annually
a rich source of many Transformers reveals, is postponing its 2021 edition originally scheduled for February 13-16, 2021. We are developing with our members a Toy Fair offering in the spring of 2021 and of course the always anticipated Toy Fair New York in the expanded Javits Center in February 2022. The Toy of The Year awards (TOTY) and Hall of Fame induction will go virtual for 2021. Toy Fair New York will still happen. The market opportunity will be there. Stay tuned for an official announcement of specific show dates for both spring » Continue Reading.
