Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art By Josh Nizzi ? Dragon Megatron, Cybertroni
Artist Josh Nizzi has been very active this week in his Instagran acount
sharing new The Last Knight concept art. He has shared several early ideas that you may find really interesting: The Last Knight Megatron Dragon Mode –
*According to Josh Nizzi’s post: “TF5 Megatron dragon – early on in development Megatron was going to be more related to the knights and his alt mode was going to be a dragon. Megatrons alt mode was later changed to a fighter ship – a design which was originally for one of the knights”.* Cybertronian “Gaelic-Norse”*Knight*–
**The knights » Continue Reading.
