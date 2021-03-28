Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,321

Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron & Fossilizer Skelivore In-Hand Images



Courtesy of 2005 Board member*AllSpark Ferret*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron & Fossilizer Skelivore. This is the third War For Cybertron spoiler pack in the market (the first one with Ultra Magnus and the second one with Nemesis Prime). This*pack contains a special redeco of the Siege Voyager Megatron and a clear purple Paleotrex. The instructions reveal the name of this redeco:*Fossilizer Skelivore. Additionally, there’s a special Matrix accessory that can be attached to Megatron’s chest. Hasbro Pulse UK are shipping this pack right now for lucky UK fans. This



