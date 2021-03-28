Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron & Fossilizer Skelivore In-Hand Images


Courtesy of 2005 Board member*AllSpark Ferret*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron &#38; Fossilizer Skelivore. This is the third War For Cybertron spoiler pack in the market (the first one with Ultra Magnus and the second one with Nemesis Prime). This*pack contains a special redeco of the Siege Voyager Megatron and a clear purple Paleotrex. The instructions reveal the name of this redeco:*Fossilizer Skelivore. Additionally, there’s a special Matrix accessory that can be attached to Megatron’s chest. Hasbro Pulse UK are shipping this pack right now for lucky UK fans. This &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron & Fossilizer Skelivore In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 11:51 AM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron & Fossilizer Skelivore In-Hand Images
SKELIVORE

Hahahaha, that's awesome
