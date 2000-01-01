Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:14 PM   #1
GotBot
Energon
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 898
RiD Legion Drift review - an unexpected surprise
I promised a new collector, my five year old nephew, that I would take a look at his Transformers RiD legion class Drift - but little did I expect to actually like him, let alone think he turned out as well as he did!
https://youtu.be/uQfKxjs-Th0
