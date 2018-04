Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee Spotted at Mexican Retail

We have a very unexpected and interesting sighting for Mexican fans. Thanks to a report from Facebook user Auvelier , we can inform that Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Has Been Spotted At Mexican Retail. Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee was found at Juguetibici store in Mexico City. This is the same retail that brought Studio Series Wave 1 Leader Class figures we reported some days ago . According to Auvelier, Power Of The Primes Legends wave 2 is available too (no pictures). You can buy this Masterpiece for not-so-economic*2,250 Mexican Pesos, which is $123 approximately.* Happy hunting to all Mexican fans! It's time