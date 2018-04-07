|
Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee Spotted at Mexican Retail
We have a very unexpected and interesting sighting for Mexican fans. Thanks to a report from Facebook user Auvelier
, we can inform that Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Has Been Spotted At Mexican Retail. Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee was found at Juguetibici store in Mexico City. This is the same retail that brought Studio Series Wave 1 Leader Class figures we reported some days ago
. According to Auvelier, Power Of The Primes Legends wave 2 is available too (no pictures). You can buy this Masterpiece for not-so-economic*2,250 Mexican Pesos, which is $123 approximately.* Happy hunting to all Mexican fans! It’s time » Continue Reading.
The post Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee Spotted at Mexican Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.