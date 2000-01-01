Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
So next Titan scorponok will use Omega Supreme mold?
Today, 08:32 PM
#
1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,680
So next Titan scorponok will use Omega Supreme mold?
Saw it here, even it just fans digi-bash, but looks pretty good.
http://tieba.baidu.com/p/6269691780
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
