|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #13 Miyao Cover B Preview
Series author Brian Ruckley
shines the spotlight on an upcoming alternate cover for part 1
of The Change in Your Nature whose artwork is attached to this post for your review: Talking of some new characters coming into the series, here’s cover B for issue 13, drawn by the awesome @coralus_SF
. I like triple-changers … Previews World credits
: (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Winston Chan Remember to join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #13 Miyao Cover B Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.