Today, 07:13 PM #1 Jonmarshall Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2019 Location: Québec Posts: 4 Flame Toys Drift Hello,



I have a Flame Toys Drift to sell or trade. It is in opened but mint condition, never transformed (!!) Lights are all working, but the left shoulder light flickers a bit when the arm is being moved. When still, everything works perfect. Displayed for a week then back in its box since then.



I just want transformers that do transform. Transformers I would like to trade to would be FT-30A Silverbolt, FT-31A Roadking, FT-10X Phoenix X version, MP-39 Sunstreaker



Send me a message if interested or for any more details. Thanks.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge