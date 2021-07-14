|
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive ?Agent Ravage & Ravage? 2-pack New Stock Images
Takara Tomy Mall Website
have just updated a listing for their exclusive*“Agent Ravage & Ravage” 2-pack with some new stock images. This is the official Japanese release of the Pulse exclusive*War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Rave and Micromaster Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-pack
which consists of a War For Cybertron Agent Ravage (Beast Wars inspired, an extensive Kigndom Cheetor retool) and a re-issue of G1 Ravage. This pack is up for pre-order via Takara Tomy Mall (only in Japan) for*6380 Yen ($57.85 approximately) and it’s expected for release in February 2022. You can only pre-order it from September » Continue Reading.
