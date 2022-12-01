Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:34 PM   #1
spida1a
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Erie, PA
Posts: 64
TFCON 2023 (& wedding) sales thread: MISB, 3rd PARTY, CHUG, MORE!

Hi gang,

Well ? here we go again! I will be at TFCON 2023 on Thursday evening at the hotel and will be staying until SATURDAY early afternoon. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (and for my upcoming September wedding, ha ha). I could bring them with me for meet-ups.

The prices are in CAD. I tried to price figures on averages I could find at TFW along with other outlets. But, feel free to shoot me a reasonable offer (especially on multiple figures). I am mostly at "ball-park" with the prices.

I have a handful of pictures below ... just to put a few with the post. I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.

Shoot me a PM here if you would like any more information or are interested! I will be leaving the U.S. about 5:00 P.M. Thursday evening of the show.

Thanks for the time!
Chris


------


MASTERPIECE:

MP U.S. Starscream (complete with box) $100

Tracks (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $75

Hot Rodimus (Takara, authenic, complete with box) $80

MP Beat Wars Cheetor (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $200

Masterpiece Ramjet (Takara Mall, complete with box) $100

Masterpiece Thrust (Takara Mall, complete with box) $130

Masterpiece Dirge (Takara Mall, complete with box) $130

Masterpiece U.S. Universe Skywarp (complete with box) $90

MP-47 Hound (authentic, broken rear panel, complete with box) $75

Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee (U.S. Release, used, complete with box) $160.00

Movie Masterpiece Jazz (authentic, broken, got replacement parts but some missing, as-is) $100.00





3RD PARTY:

FANSTOYS Soverign (sealed, never opened, FT16) $300

FANSTOYS Iron Dibots, No. 3 SEVER (FT-06X version, opened, 1 broken spike, complete with box) $500

MAKETOYS Downbeat (complete with box) $150

MMC Ocular Max Hellion (PS-09, MISB new) $70.00

DX9 LaHire (sealed in box, NEW) $130

BADCUBE Lorry (loose, complete with box) $100

BADCUBE War Dog (loose, complete with box) $100

BADCUBE Huff (MISB new) $60

 Impossible Toys TFA-01 ? 3 (Animated Characters, in packages) $70




Combiner Wars / Power of the Primes:

Victorion (complete with box / poster / instructions) $225

Abominus (all Terrorcons sealed on card / in box ? never opened, some shelf wear creases) $200

Dinobots / Volcanicus (Grimlock, Slug, Snarl, Swoop, Sludge and Slash)
All sealed, some shelf wear / creases on them $300

Computron (Takara, complete with box, Scattershot has slightly bent plastic wing behind-not broken, Unite Warriors) $400

Bruticus (complete with cards/inst, with mini Shockwave and Combiner Wars Blast Off sealed in dented box) $275

Defensor (complete with cards/inst, with mini Groove and Deluxe Groove ? added to comibiner in pics) $275

Menasor (complete with cards/inst, with mini Blackjack and Brake-Neck added to combiner in pics) $150

 Optimus Prime (POP, large one, sealed in box, new) $60




NETFLIX War for Cybertron Trilogy:

Scrapface (Deluxe, MOSC, new) $60

Hotlink (Voyager, MISB, new) $95

Megatron (Voyager, MISB, new) $95





TR/ER:

Blitzwing (Voyager, MISB, new) $60

Inferno and Grapple (MISB new) $60 for both

Hoist (MISB) $25

Cliffjumper (MIB) $50




Thrilling 30 / GENERATIONS:

Generations Jetfire (complete with instructions) $55

Takara Tomy Legends Arcee (complete with box / instructions) $60

 Transformers 25th Anniversary Amazon Exclusive UNICRON (supremem class, six missiles, small planet guy, box and instructions): $250





MOVIE 1 2007:

Premium Edition Megatron (Leader class, loose with box / instructions, working) $60

 Leader Class Brawl (loose complete, working electronics, box, instructions) $110





REVENGE OF FALLEN:

Supreme Class Devastator (with instructions) $125




DARK OF THE MOON / LAST KNIGHT:

Human Alliance Soundwave (no laserbeak, instructions) $50

DOTM Takara Movie the Best Shockwave (complete w/box though it had broken tab but now can?t find) $35

Takara Tomy: Movie Advanced Series AD16 Dino/Mirage (complete with card and instructions) $65

Last Knight Crosshairs (MISB): $35

Last Knight Dragonstorm (MISB): $80




CONVENTION AND OTHER EXCLUSIVES:

TFCON Project Z / Prototype X (both, MOSCs) $140

Collector?s Club Runamuck (complete with card and white box) $50



ANIMATED:

Starscream (MISB, edge wear, sealed, new) $60

 Animated Soundblaster (complete with card / instr) $60




WALMART G1 RE-ISSUES:

Ravage/Rumble and Frenzy LB set- make offer
(MOC, RRumb curved in the middle, could be flattened, edge wear)





----


TFW2005: My feedback thread!
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkion-exchange-feedback/627595-spida1a.html
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Abominus SET.jpg Views: 4 Size: 19.7 KB ID: 53629   Click image for larger version Name: CW Menasor Defensor Computron Bruticus Superion Victorion V1.jpg Views: 4 Size: 98.9 KB ID: 53630   Click image for larger version Name: Dinobots POP 1.jpg Views: 4 Size: 97.2 KB ID: 53631   Click image for larger version Name: LaHireb.jpg Views: 4 Size: 20.1 KB ID: 53632   Click image for larger version Name: Last Knight Cross Dragon Earth Cliff Hoist.jpg Views: 3 Size: 19.9 KB ID: 53633  

Click image for larger version Name: MP Ramjet Thrust Dirge boxes.jpg Views: 3 Size: 102.5 KB ID: 53634   Click image for larger version Name: MPM BB Xtransbots Flipout Overheat.jpg Views: 2 Size: 97.3 KB ID: 53635   Click image for larger version Name: Netflix Hotl Megs Scrapf Mirage 1.jpg Views: 2 Size: 95.4 KB ID: 53636   Click image for larger version Name: Soverigna.jpg Views: 2 Size: 20.5 KB ID: 53637  
