Hi gang,



Well ? here we go again! I will be at TFCON 2023 on Thursday evening at the hotel and will be staying until SATURDAY early afternoon. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (and for my upcoming September wedding, ha ha). I could bring them with me for meet-ups.



The prices are in CAD. I tried to price figures on averages I could find at TFW along with other outlets. But, feel free to shoot me a reasonable offer (especially on multiple figures). I am mostly at "ball-park" with the prices.



I have a handful of pictures below ... just to put a few with the post. I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.



Shoot me a PM here if you would like any more information or are interested! I will be leaving the U.S. about 5:00 P.M. Thursday evening of the show.



Thanks for the time!

Chris





------





MASTERPIECE:



MP U.S. Starscream (complete with box) $100



Tracks (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $75



Hot Rodimus (Takara, authenic, complete with box) $80



MP Beat Wars Cheetor (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $200



Masterpiece Ramjet (Takara Mall, complete with box) $100



Masterpiece Thrust (Takara Mall, complete with box) $130



Masterpiece Dirge (Takara Mall, complete with box) $130



Masterpiece U.S. Universe Skywarp (complete with box) $90



MP-47 Hound (authentic, broken rear panel, complete with box) $75



Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee (U.S. Release, used, complete with box) $160.00



Movie Masterpiece Jazz (authentic, broken, got replacement parts but some missing, as-is) $100.00











3RD PARTY:



FANSTOYS Soverign (sealed, never opened, FT16) $300



FANSTOYS Iron Dibots, No. 3 SEVER (FT-06X version, opened, 1 broken spike, complete with box) $500



MAKETOYS Downbeat (complete with box) $150



MMC Ocular Max Hellion (PS-09, MISB new) $70.00



DX9 LaHire (sealed in box, NEW) $130



BADCUBE Lorry (loose, complete with box) $100



BADCUBE War Dog (loose, complete with box) $100



BADCUBE Huff (MISB new) $60



Impossible Toys TFA-01 ? 3 (Animated Characters, in packages) $70









Combiner Wars / Power of the Primes:



Victorion (complete with box / poster / instructions) $225



Abominus (all Terrorcons sealed on card / in box ? never opened, some shelf wear creases) $200



Dinobots / Volcanicus (Grimlock, Slug, Snarl, Swoop, Sludge and Slash)

All sealed, some shelf wear / creases on them $300



Computron (Takara, complete with box, Scattershot has slightly bent plastic wing behind-not broken, Unite Warriors) $400



Bruticus (complete with cards/inst, with mini Shockwave and Combiner Wars Blast Off sealed in dented box) $275



Defensor (complete with cards/inst, with mini Groove and Deluxe Groove ? added to comibiner in pics) $275



Menasor (complete with cards/inst, with mini Blackjack and Brake-Neck added to combiner in pics) $150



Optimus Prime (POP, large one, sealed in box, new) $60









NETFLIX War for Cybertron Trilogy:



Scrapface (Deluxe, MOSC, new) $60



Hotlink (Voyager, MISB, new) $95



Megatron (Voyager, MISB, new) $95











TR/ER:



Blitzwing (Voyager, MISB, new) $60



Inferno and Grapple (MISB new) $60 for both



Hoist (MISB) $25



Cliffjumper (MIB) $50









Thrilling 30 / GENERATIONS:



Generations Jetfire (complete with instructions) $55



Takara Tomy Legends Arcee (complete with box / instructions) $60



Transformers 25th Anniversary Amazon Exclusive UNICRON (supremem class, six missiles, small planet guy, box and instructions): $250











MOVIE 1 2007:



Premium Edition Megatron (Leader class, loose with box / instructions, working) $60



Leader Class Brawl (loose complete, working electronics, box, instructions) $110











REVENGE OF FALLEN:



Supreme Class Devastator (with instructions) $125









DARK OF THE MOON / LAST KNIGHT:



Human Alliance Soundwave (no laserbeak, instructions) $50



DOTM Takara Movie the Best Shockwave (complete w/box though it had broken tab but now can?t find) $35



Takara Tomy: Movie Advanced Series AD16 Dino/Mirage (complete with card and instructions) $65



Last Knight Crosshairs (MISB): $35



Last Knight Dragonstorm (MISB): $80









CONVENTION AND OTHER EXCLUSIVES:



TFCON Project Z / Prototype X (both, MOSCs) $140



Collector?s Club Runamuck (complete with card and white box) $50







ANIMATED:



Starscream (MISB, edge wear, sealed, new) $60



Animated Soundblaster (complete with card / instr) $60









WALMART G1 RE-ISSUES:



Ravage/Rumble and Frenzy LB set- make offer

(MOC, RRumb curved in the middle, could be flattened, edge wear)











----





TFW2005: My feedback thread!

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkion-exchange-feedback/627595-spida1a.html ----TFW2005: My feedback thread! Attached Thumbnails





