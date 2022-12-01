|
|
TFCON 2023 (& wedding) sales thread: MISB, 3rd PARTY, CHUG, MORE!
Hi gang,
Well ? here we go again! I will be at TFCON 2023 on Thursday evening at the hotel and will be staying until SATURDAY early afternoon. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (and for my upcoming September wedding, ha ha). I could bring them with me for meet-ups.
The prices are in CAD. I tried to price figures on averages I could find at TFW along with other outlets. But, feel free to shoot me a reasonable offer (especially on multiple figures). I am mostly at "ball-park" with the prices.
I have a handful of pictures below ... just to put a few with the post. I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.
Shoot me a PM here if you would like any more information or are interested! I will be leaving the U.S. about 5:00 P.M. Thursday evening of the show.
Thanks for the time!
Chris
------
MASTERPIECE:
MP U.S. Starscream (complete with box) $100
Tracks (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $75
Hot Rodimus (Takara, authenic, complete with box) $80
MP Beat Wars Cheetor (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $200
Masterpiece Ramjet (Takara Mall, complete with box) $100
Masterpiece Thrust (Takara Mall, complete with box) $130
Masterpiece Dirge (Takara Mall, complete with box) $130
Masterpiece U.S. Universe Skywarp (complete with box) $90
MP-47 Hound (authentic, broken rear panel, complete with box) $75
Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee (U.S. Release, used, complete with box) $160.00
Movie Masterpiece Jazz (authentic, broken, got replacement parts but some missing, as-is) $100.00
3RD PARTY:
FANSTOYS Soverign (sealed, never opened, FT16) $300
FANSTOYS Iron Dibots, No. 3 SEVER (FT-06X version, opened, 1 broken spike, complete with box) $500
MAKETOYS Downbeat (complete with box) $150
MMC Ocular Max Hellion (PS-09, MISB new) $70.00
DX9 LaHire (sealed in box, NEW) $130
BADCUBE Lorry (loose, complete with box) $100
BADCUBE War Dog (loose, complete with box) $100
BADCUBE Huff (MISB new) $60
Impossible Toys TFA-01 ? 3 (Animated Characters, in packages) $70
Combiner Wars / Power of the Primes:
Victorion (complete with box / poster / instructions) $225
Abominus (all Terrorcons sealed on card / in box ? never opened, some shelf wear creases) $200
Dinobots / Volcanicus (Grimlock, Slug, Snarl, Swoop, Sludge and Slash)
All sealed, some shelf wear / creases on them $300
Computron (Takara, complete with box, Scattershot has slightly bent plastic wing behind-not broken, Unite Warriors) $400
Bruticus (complete with cards/inst, with mini Shockwave and Combiner Wars Blast Off sealed in dented box) $275
Defensor (complete with cards/inst, with mini Groove and Deluxe Groove ? added to comibiner in pics) $275
Menasor (complete with cards/inst, with mini Blackjack and Brake-Neck added to combiner in pics) $150
Optimus Prime (POP, large one, sealed in box, new) $60
NETFLIX War for Cybertron Trilogy:
Scrapface (Deluxe, MOSC, new) $60
Hotlink (Voyager, MISB, new) $95
Megatron (Voyager, MISB, new) $95
TR/ER:
Blitzwing (Voyager, MISB, new) $60
Inferno and Grapple (MISB new) $60 for both
Hoist (MISB) $25
Cliffjumper (MIB) $50
Thrilling 30 / GENERATIONS:
Generations Jetfire (complete with instructions) $55
Takara Tomy Legends Arcee (complete with box / instructions) $60
Transformers 25th Anniversary Amazon Exclusive UNICRON (supremem class, six missiles, small planet guy, box and instructions): $250
MOVIE 1 2007:
Premium Edition Megatron (Leader class, loose with box / instructions, working) $60
Leader Class Brawl (loose complete, working electronics, box, instructions) $110
REVENGE OF FALLEN:
Supreme Class Devastator (with instructions) $125
DARK OF THE MOON / LAST KNIGHT:
Human Alliance Soundwave (no laserbeak, instructions) $50
DOTM Takara Movie the Best Shockwave (complete w/box though it had broken tab but now can?t find) $35
Takara Tomy: Movie Advanced Series AD16 Dino/Mirage (complete with card and instructions) $65
Last Knight Crosshairs (MISB): $35
Last Knight Dragonstorm (MISB): $80
CONVENTION AND OTHER EXCLUSIVES:
TFCON Project Z / Prototype X (both, MOSCs) $140
Collector?s Club Runamuck (complete with card and white box) $50
ANIMATED:
Starscream (MISB, edge wear, sealed, new) $60
Animated Soundblaster (complete with card / instr) $60
WALMART G1 RE-ISSUES:
Ravage/Rumble and Frenzy LB set- make offer
(MOC, RRumb curved in the middle, could be flattened, edge wear)
----
