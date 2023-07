Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,687

TFcon Toronto 2023 Exclusive MakeToys MTRM-EX05 Sonic Jet TFsource TFcon Toronto 2023 exclusive MakeToys MTRM-EX05 Sonic Jet which will be available to attendees at the TFsource booth featuring 5 different faces and a G2 Exclusive Color Scheme and Packaging.



The price will be $215 CAD and limited to 300 pieces worldwide.



