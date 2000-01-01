Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page 3D printed accessories!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:23 PM   #1
Mcprime
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Saskatchewan
Posts: 36
3D printed accessories!
Currently printing my 3D designs for TF figs:

Starscream inspired Null Rays $10 set of two.
5mm post included for for post or peg in attachment.
Black pla plastic. Can be painted at additional cost.



WFC Optimus prime inspired gun.
$8
5mm Peg in and post configuration for both options.
Black pla plastic. Can be painted at additional cost.

Pics added soon. Can't seem to upload from iPad.

Shipping is $3 untracked letter Mail throughought Canada. Tracking and international shipment is available at additional cost.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: image.jpg Views: 7 Size: 12.8 KB ID: 35847  
Last edited by Mcprime; Today at 09:40 PM.
Mcprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
RARE VINTAGE G.K1983 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-27 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
VINTAGE G.K1984 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-38 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
VINTAGE G.K1984 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-42 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
VINTAGE G.K1985 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-50 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
Transformer Thundercracker G1 **Pre-Rub
Transformers
Transformers TransFormMission Menasor Wildrider TFM Havoc M-01 Disorder
Transformers
Transformers G1 Pretenders Monstructor / Birdbrain Connector Waist Torso
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.