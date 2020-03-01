Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,327

Transformers Siege Wave 5 Deluxe Out In The UK



Attention collectors in the UK. 2005 Boards member*Gumblor Gimbles is giving us the heads up that Deluxe Siege Crosshairs and Spinister have been spotted at*Smyths in Newry, together with Sideswipe and Cog in case you are missing these molds. A good chance to complete your Siege collections. Happy hunting!



