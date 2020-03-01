|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up February Week 4
We are back with our usual world sightings reports, courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards members. This is an Earthrise week! Several sightings over the continents of these new great figures! Leader Optimus Prime is available now for many fans around the globe. The Siege figures are not over yet, since some waves are surfacing in some countries in Europe together with some Cyberverse figures. Earthrise Wave 1 Battlemaster & Leader Class In Germany*
*2005 Boards member*Phynxes*was lucky to find* Battlemaster Smashdown (Siege repack), Astrotrain and Optimus Prime at*Müller in Cologne. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/ireland-transformers-sightings.95213/page-189#post-17672857">Earthrise Wave 1 Micromaster, Voyager & » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up February Week 4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.